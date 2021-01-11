Special operation in Western Province to inspect all institutions

By Indika Sri Aravinda

A special operation is being launched in the Western Province today to inspect all institutions.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the institutions will be inspected for compliance with the coronavirus health guidelines.

He said that the Police and health authorities will jointly conduct the special operation.

The Police Spokesman said that the health guidelines were issued in a gazette notice last October.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the health guidelines covers the steps that needs to be taken to ensure the employees are protected from contracting the coronavirus.

He said that all State and private institutions must check the temperature of the employees, ensure facilities are in place to wash the hands at the entrance and a name list of all those entering the premises must also be maintained.

The Police Spokesman also said that social distancing must be maintained at all State and private institutions.

He said that the Police and health authorities will jointly conduct the special operation to inspect if the guidelines are followed, failing which legal action will be taken.

The Police requested the management of all institutions to access the Health Ministry website and follow the guidelines issued for each institution, be it a supermarket, factory or office. (Colombo Gazette)