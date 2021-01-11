Seylan Bank website revamped for unmatched customer experience

www.seylan.lk now more convenient than ever as a virtual branch

Seylan Bank, a pioneer in the banking industry in Sri Lanka, launched the revamped website www.seylan.lk on the 01st of January 2021, with the participation of the management and staff at the Seylan Head Office. The revamped site enables customers to experience a new level of convenience at their fingertips, while enhancing customer safety & well-being during a time of caution.

Team Seylan took measures to revamp the website with the latest technology to bring an easily accessible digital platform which is mobile responsive and compatible with all modern browsers. www.seylan.lk now features corporate, business and personal service offerings under separate segments with boosted navigation for easy accessibility and the revamped interface is refreshingly new for existing and new users.

The site plays the role of a virtual bank branch by offering intelligent solutions online via a live chat option, omitting the need to visit a branch for information or to complete day-to-day banking transactions. These features establish customer safety and wellbeing during the time of global pandemic; a matter of pivotal importance to Seylan, the Bank with a Heart.

Seylan Bank operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class services. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers, and has expanded its footprint with 173 branches, 70 Cash Deposit Machines, 76 Cheque Deposit Machines, and an ATM network of 216 units across the country. Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organization with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank’s national long-term rating revised to ‘A’ (lka). The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global and is now part of the S&P Dow Jones SL 20 Index. These achievements are a testament to Seylan Bank’s financial stability and unwavering dedication to ensuring excellence across all aspects.