Saliya Pieris hands over nominations to contest for BASL Presidency

President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris handed over his nominations today to contest for the Presidency of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL).

Saliya Pieris has sought support at the election on 24th February 2021 for a strong and independent Bar which looks after the rights of its members, responds to their needs and works towards uplifting the juniors in the profession.

“I am humbled by the support and goodwill extended to me by so many colleagues all over the country. I thank Dr. K. Kanag Iswaran PC, Mr. Faisz Musthapha PC, Mr. Rienzie Arseculeratne PC, Mr. Palitha Fernando PC, Mr. Anil Silva PC, Professor Mrs. Wasantha Seneviratne of the Law Faculty, Mr. Sanjaya Gamage former Secretary of the BASL, Mrs. Shiranthi Gunewardena, Mr. Hemaka Senanayake, Mr. Rasika Dissanayake, Mr. Sanath Wijewardena and Mr. Shivan Coorey for proposing and seconding my nomination papers,” he said.

Pieris had earlier served as the Chairman of the Office on Missing Persons.

President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa was re-elected in February last year as the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) for the year 2020 and 2021 without contest. (Colombo Gazette)