PM’s Media Director Wijayananda Herath arrested over accident

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Media and Communications Director Wijayananda Herath has been arrested.

The Police said that he was arrested over a road accident in Nawagamuwa on Saturday (09) in which two people sustained injuries.

The Nawagamuwa Police told Colombo Gazette that they suspected Herath was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

However, Rohan Weliwita, Media Secretary to the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told Colombo Gazette that Herath was not intoxicated.

He said that Herath was in his private vehicle at the time of the accident.

He further said that the injured persons have been hospitalized and are not in a critical condition.

Herath was arrested on Saturday (10) following the accident and was remanded till today (11) after being produced before the Kadawatha Magistrate’s Court.

The Nawagamua Police said that he was due to be reproduced in Court this morning, but they have received information that court proceedings have been suspended till Wednesday (13) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They said in the event they receive official confirmation from the court, Wijayananda Herath will remain in remand custody until Wednesday. (Colombo Gazette)