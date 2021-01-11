Partial shut-down in North and East

A partial shut-down (hartal) was staged in parts of the North and East today in protest against the decision to destroy a war monument at the Jaffna University.

A hartal was staged in the Jaffna, Mannar and Vavuniya districts to protest the demolition of the memorial monument, which took place on Friday (08).

In the Jaffna district, all businesses in the Jaffna town were closed today, while all services except essential services remained closed, and private transportation services were suspended.

A reduction in public transportation services was reported, while schools remained closed today.

Meanwhile, in the Vavuniya district, businesses, public markets, pharmacies and eateries shut down to protest the demolition of the memorial monument.

All businesses were completely shut-down in the Poonthotam, Kurumankadu, and Kovilkulam areas as well.

Only buses deployed as public transportation were reported to be operating, while Government institutions remained opened.

Despite schools reopening today following the coronavirus pandemic, less number of students had attended school today.

The Mannar district too observed a complete shut down (hartal) today, joining in the silent protest against the demolition of the memorial monument in the Jaffna University.

All businesses in the Mannar town were closed, while private transportation was suspended, and fishermen in the area did not venture into sea.

Public markets, pharmacies and eateries in Mannar also remained closed today.

A hartal was staged today in protest of the Government’s decision last week to demolish a memorial monument that was constructed in the Jaffna University, to remember those who were killed in Mullivaikkal during the war.

However, construction work was launched today to build a new monument in the Jaffna University premises to remember those killed during the war. (Colombo Gazette)