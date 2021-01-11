Parliament decides to continue with proceedings

Parliament has decided to continue with proceedings while following the health guidelines.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said that the proceedings of Parliament will continue in accordance with health guidelines given by the health authorities.

As three Members of Parliament have been infected with COVID-19 at present, Dasanayake said discussions had been held with the health authorities regarding the current situation.

All places within the Parliament reported to have been visited by the COVID 19 infected MPs have been disinfected.

The Parliament Secretary General said that random PCR tests are being conducted on the parliamentary staff members.

Stating that arrangements have been made to conduct PCR tests for the staff members at the Parliament complex over the next few days, Dasanayake said the staff perform their duties in accordance with health regulations.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Parliamentary Business will meet on Wednesday (13) at 2.00 pm under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to decide on the proceedings of the next sittings of Parliament.

Dhammika Dasanayake further said that the staff of the Secretary General is ready to continue with the proceedings of Parliament in accordance with the decisions taken by the Speaker and the Party Leaders. (Colombo Gazette)