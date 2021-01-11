Hejaaz Hizbullah to be detained for another 90 days

Attorney-at-Law Hejaaz Hizbullah is to be detained by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for another 90 days.

The CID informed the Fort Magistrate’s Court that it has obtained Defence Ministry approval to detain Hejaaz Hizbullah for another 90 days.

The human rights lawyer has been held at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters in Colombo since his arrest on 14 April 2020, with restricted access to his lawyers, family and wife.

Hizbullah was arrested on charges of allegedly “aiding and abetting” one of the bombers involved in the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Many, including the European Union, Amnesty International, and nearly 150 lawyers in Sri Lanka had raised concerns over Hejaaz Hizbullah’s detention under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) without sufficient evidence.

Last month Attorney General Dappula de Livera had agreed to grant detained human rights activist Hejaaz Hizbullah access to his lawyers.

In October, the case filed against Hizbullah at the Fort Magistrate’s Court was rescheduled to 24 February, 2021 due to the prevalent coronavirus situation in the country. (Colombo Gazette)