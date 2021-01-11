GOOD PR blazes a New Trail

Despite being just a year old, Good PR has succeeded in taking the industry by storm. This dynamic new agency which has been created to provide Sri Lankan companies with a personalized service that meets their requirements recently celebrated its first anniversary. Despite the extremely challenging economic circumstances, Good PR’s ability to not just survive but thrive reflects the youthful energy and dedication of its founder, Nevindee Amarasinghe. Despite being only 28 years old, Nevindee already counts over 10 years of experience in Event Management, Marketing and Public Relations, and has the passion and experience to deliver innovative solutions that will bring tangible benefits to her clients. Good PR’s services cover the gamut of a company’s public relation needs, from PR coverage, event organizing to digital marketing.

A born marketer, Nevindee has an intuitive understanding of her clients’ PR requirements and believes in offering services with a personal touch. “My vision for Good PR is to make it one of the most powerful PR influencers in the country,” she says. “I believe that to manage public relations effectively, you need to really understand clients and their business. At the same time, companies need to have confidence that their PR is in safe hands. By being personally involved, I can make sure that our clients are getting the best possible PR solutions.”

In order to meet expanding demand, Good PR has already grown with the latest addition to the team being Nicholee Rosayro who functions as Director – PR & Events. With a background in Marketing, event management and customer relations, Nicholee has already succeeded in making an invaluable contribution to the growth of Good PR.

“I am grateful to be a part of a team that communicates good values and is committed to helping companies achieve their goals,” says Nicholee. “At Good PR we are all treated with love and care and give the same to our client, as we work with the belief of making a difference in the industry.”

Good PR also give recognition to their partners Sri Hela studios Sri Lanka– headed by Bhanuka , Shadowdesign- Malta headed by Ravindu ,Content writing headed by Suresh Ginige for their immense contribution.

A socially conscious company, Good PR believes in giving back to the community wherever possible. This includes taking part in nutrition awareness campaign and supporting budding entrepreneurs. Having already completed many successful PR campaigns throughout the country in its first year of operation, Good PR is targeting further growth as it helps companies to revitalize their public relations and take their businesses to the next level.