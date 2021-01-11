Gayantha and family not infected

Parliamentarian Gayantha Karunathilaka and his family have tested negative for COVID-19, Serjeant-at-Arms of the Sri Lanka Parliament Narendra Fernando said.

Narendra Fernando said MP Gayantha Karunathilaka had been identified as a close associate of MP Rauff Hakeem, who recently tested positive.

MP Karunathilaka is reported to have attended Parliament on 05 January, alongside MP Hakeem.

Narendra Fernando stated upon being notified, MP Karunathilaka had volunteered to be subjected to a PCR test along with his family.

He said the test results have confirmed that the MP and his family have not contracted the virus.

Nearly, 15 MPs were identified to have come into direct contact with MP Hakeem.

Among the group that was already subjected to PCR tests, Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara tested positive for COVID-19 today.

MP Nanayakkara is the third Parliamentarian to test positive, following MPs Dayasiri Jayasekara and Rauff Hakeem. (Colombo Gazette)