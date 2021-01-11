Former Negombo Prison Superintendent indicted

Former Negombo Prison Superintendent Anuruddha Sampayo and six others were indicted by Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera today.

The AG indicted the suspects on 90 charges.

The suspects were thereafter released on bail by the Negombo High Court.

Sampayo, who was interdicted over an ongoing investigation, was arrested in Kurunegala in August 2020. He was later released on bail on 31 August, 2020.

In July 2020, the AG had directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department to obtain warrants and arrest four officials from the Negombo prison, including Anuruddha Sampayo.

The warrants were subsequently issued over an ongoing investigation into allegations of mobile phones and other items being provided to inmates of the Negombo prison. (Colombo Gazette)