Ebony Holdings celebrates a season of giving, welcomes 2021 with a new hope

In the spirit of the season, Ebony Holdings (Pvt) Ltd recently hosted a series of events to appreciate and celebrate those who are fighting hard to keep us safe in these unprecedented times, gifting shirts and hope to a number of frontline workers fighting the battle against COVID-19. The events were held on the 24th of December 2020 and were conducted under the theme of “2021 with a new hope”.

With 2020 being a challenging year for most, frontline workers across the island, inclusive of Doctors, Policemen and Public Health Inspectors, have gone above and beyond to protect our motherland and its people from the dangers of the ongoing global pandemic. Dedicating much of their time, efforts, and often risking their own lives for our safety, these frontline heroes have barely had the time to pause and take care of their own wellbeing nor enjoy this season of joy and giving.

The first event under this initiative was hosted at the National Hospital Colombo, Doctor’s Lounge with the event being chaired by Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya, President of the GMOA. The second event was hosted at the Colombo Municipal Council, Colombo 07 with the event chaired by Dr. Ruwan Wijayamuni – Chief Medical Officer, and the third event was hosted at the Dehiwala Police Station.

At the events over 1500 Doctors, Police officials and Public Health Inspectors were presented with Vantage shirts as a compliment and a card in aim to appreciate their tireless efforts over the past year, and looking forward to a prosperous, united and hopeful 2021.

Speaking on the matter Mr. Raseen Raheem, Managing Director for Ebony Holdings (pvt) ltd stated, “2020 had been a year full of challenges for all of us but mostly for our dedicated frontline workers. Regardless, we at Ebony Holdings wanted to end the year on a positive note and look towards 2021 with renewed hope. This small token of appreciation goes out to those who have fought hard in this battle against COVID-19 and we hope that it brings a sense of optimism too us all, as a country.”

Many of us lost hope in 2020, but with the dawn of the new year, all Sri Lanka wants is 2021 with a new hope, and that is exactly what Ebony Holdings hopes to deliver with this initiative. Approaching the new year with a fresh mindset and complementing our frontline heroes for their tireless efforts, Ebony Holdings hopes this small gesture of goodwill will help bring hope, motivation and renewed enthusiasm to those who have been putting our country first over the past year.

Ebony holdings took a step beyond where their network of retail partners together with their staff as well as general public were granted with the same compliment in aim to motivate their spirit for the year ahead. The organization believes that the nation needs to be geared up with motivation to face 2021 with a fresh mindset and succeed utmost in every aspect.

Manufacturers of the prestige menswear brands Vantage, Ebony & Luxure which are highly popular amongst sri Lankans for its higher quality & fashion, Ebony holdings have initiated several projects during the past year such as donating premium face masks to the frontlines battling COVID-19 and many other initiatives which were recognized as need of the hour. Being accredited with “Ganna Ape Dey” certification, assuring 100% locality, the organization facilitates more than 2000 direct job opportunities to fellow sri Lankans