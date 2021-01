The coronavirus has claimed the lives of eight more people in Sri Lanka including that of a prisoner.

The eight deaths took the coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka to 240 today, the Government Information Department said.

Of the eight deaths, one man was an inmate of the Welikada prison. The 52-year-old man died on admission to the Welikada Prison hospital.

The other victims are residents of Rajagiriya, Colombo 12 and 14, Mattakuliya, Kattankudy, Bandaragama, Kalutara.