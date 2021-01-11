COVID-19 – elderly in isolation; how to manage their care?

The COVID-19 pandemic which appeared in 2020, has resulted in a drastic change to our lifestyles. From lockdowns and quarantines, the practice of social distancing and stringent travel restrictions instigate feelings of isolation and loneliness, especially amongst the elderly who sometimes live alone, with loved ones living far away.

The current pandemic elevates the need for proper and appropriate care for the elderly. Those aged 60 and above, with underlying medical conditions, are at higher risk for severe illness if contracted with COVID-19. Living alone during this time can be difficult for elders, as there are many variables that need to be looked after from; medication and physiotherapy to name a few. Additionally, the need for minimal interaction as a safety measure can result your elderly in feeling frustrated or depressed. This is a time when your elderly loved one requires someone to care for them and ensure their physical and mental well-being.

Founder and Managing Director of expert Home Nursing Service, English Nursing Sri Lanka, Richard Gould said, “Creating a reliable, high quality professional service, which takes care of your elderly loved one responsibly, with compassion and utmost dignity is vital. As our healthcare professionals are at the front line of battling the virus, we as a reliable home nursing care take it as our responsibility to step up and deliver for those unable to take care of their elders due to this global pandemic.”

How to manage their care?

English Nursing Sri Lanka; a home nursing and elderly care solutions provider, offers services to give your elderly parents or loved ones care and compassion in the comfort of their own home. Their services include; high quality Generic Home Nursing Services, Managed Maid Services and a Care Companion Service.

The Generic home nursing is the more popular option, where a well-trained, certified nurse conducts a thorough study on the house environment to understand all resources required for the best care routine. Encompassing these details, a unique customized plan is curated and executed, making the most of your investment towards caring for your senior loved ones.

Recently, English Nursing also introduced its ‘Managed Maid Service’, the first of its kind in the country which allows people to up-skill their existing housemaids to provide proper eldercare, alongside certified tried and true techniques when it comes to looking after ailing seniors at home. The service is much more affordable for customers in the long run and is a great option if you trust your existing help and would prefer him/her to continue helping around at home.

For people looking for more affordable short-term care or for a simpler more companion based service for their parents or other senior citizens, English Nursing Sri Lanka offers its ‘Care Companion’ service. It opens the doors for people to access various eldercare services on demand for relatively healthier seniors that don’t require full-time care and attention.

It is important that elders get the best care, with reliability, safety and empathy during the most challenging period of their lives and English Nursing take it as their priority to do so.