Cinnamon Life lights up with Hope for 2021

Cinnamon Life, Colombo’s most iconic upcoming mixed development project, marked the dawn of the New Year with a message of optimism, lighting up its residential tower (The Suites at Cinnamon Life) with ‘Hope 2021’. This is the first development in Sri Lanka to light up a building in a unique way to dawn the New Year, and it was visible from most parts of the city.

According to the John Keells Properties team, construction has progressed at a steady pace despite numerous obstacles over the past year due to the pandemic. Cinnamon Life is now visibly nearing completion with the office and one of the residential towers slated to be handed over within the next few months.

A “city within a city”, this iconic project will redefine Colombo’s skyline and deliver a vibrant lifestyle experience at every touchpoint. Set to be the heartbeat of the city whilst making its mark as Colombo’s lifestyle capital, the property will feature an 800-roomed luxury “Cinnamon” hotel, premium residential apartments, retail and entertainment mall, state-of-the-art office spaces, and many other attractions to set the stage as the entertainment hotspot in the Indian Subcontinent. The development’s iconic design by Cecil Balmond will span across 4.5 million square feet and is envisioned to be the epicenter of modern South Asia. Cinnamon Life will be the city’s ultimate lifestyle and entertainment hub. The residential apartments are priced at USD 395,000 upwards. For further information contact +94-112-152152 or visit www.cinnamonlife.com.