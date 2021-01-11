Celebrate Thai Pongal at the Mövenpick Hotel Colombo

A Pongal dinner buffet at AYU this Thai Pongal.

Often called the “Harvest Festival”, Thai Pongal is celebrated to commemorate the beginning of harvesting crops in the fields. This harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God, is a four-day festival celebrated by one and all. The term ‘Pongal” in Tamil means ‘to boil’, while ‘Ponga” translates to ‘overflowing’, thus indicating abundance and prosperity.

Celebrate the festival with Mövenpick Hotel Colombo’s “Pongal dinner buffet” at AYU on Thursday the 14th of January. Featuring a range of traditional Pongal dishes and sweet treats for all, this grand dinner buffet is priced at 2,750 nett (7 pm – 10.30 pm) with an abundance of vegetarian options.

From vadai with sambhaar and Murukku that makes a crackling treat, the Pongal buffet will feature soups, salads, various rice dishes, action stations and Pongal sweetmeats.

In addition to this fantastic dinner buffet, Gourmet by Mövenpick will offer guests a Pongal family meal for four people on the 14th of January. Place your order on the 13th via www.gourmet.movenpickcolombo.com and have this delivered to your doorstep the next day!

So join the celebration and enjoy the Mövenpick journey. Call 0117 450 450 for further inquiries.