AG decides to drop case against Pillayan

The Attorney General’s Department (AG) has decided to drop the case against Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan in connection to the murder of former Parliamentarian Joseph Pararajasingham.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer Nishara Jayaratne told Colombo Gazette that the AG’s Department has informed the Batticaloa High Court of its decision.

MP Pillayan who was imprisoned over the murder was granted bail in November 2020.

Former Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Pararajasingham was shot dead in December 2005 at St. Mary’s co-cathedral church in the Batticaloa town while attending Christmas prayers.

The MP’s wife, Mrs. Sugunam Pararajasingham sustained serious injuries in the gunfire while several others were also injured.

Pillayan was part of the Karuna Amman led Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pullikal (TMVP) at the time Pararajasingham was killed.

He is currently a Member of Parliament and the Batticaloa District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Co-Chairman. (Colombo Gazette)