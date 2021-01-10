UK deeply saddened over Jaffna University incident

The United Kingdom (UK) said that it was deeply saddened by the Jaffna University incident.

Minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Lord Ahmad said that it is important that people are able to remember all the tragic victims of Sri Lanka’s conflict.

He said this will help to heal the wounds of the past and support reconciliation.

“Deeply saddened by the scenes at Jaffna University. It’s important that people are able to remember all the tragic victims of Sri Lanka’s conflict which help to heal the wounds of the past and support reconciliation,” he tweeted.

A tense situation arose in Jaffna on Friday night as the war monument in the Jaffna University was destroyed by the authorities.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had later defended the decision to destroy the war monument in the Jaffna University.

Chairman of the University Grants Commission, Sampath Amaratunge said that the war monument was a threat to the unity in the country.

He said that the war monument was constructed in 2018 and was modified over the years.

The UGC Chairman said that the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jaffna, Professor Sivakolundu Srisatkunarajah, had decided to remove the monument on Friday.

Amaratunge said that what Sri Lanka requires today is not war monuments but peace monuments. (Colombo Gazette)