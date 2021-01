Three more deaths linked to the coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka.

The latest deaths has taken the death toll in Sri Lanka to 232.

Among the latest victims is an inmate of the Negombo Prison.

The 62-year-old inmate of the Negombo Prison died while receiving treatment at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.

The other two victims are residents of Colombo 14 and Ratnapura. (Colombo Gazette)