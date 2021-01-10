Thirty people found to be infected in Narahenpita

Thirty people have been found to be infected with the coronavirus in Narahenpita, officials said.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said that 148 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Colombo District during the 24-hours ending at 6am today.

Of the latest infections in Colombo, 30 people are from Narahenpita, 14 in Borella, 15 in Blomendhal, 16 in Mattakkuliya and 22 in Avissawella.

The number of infections in Colombo since 4th October has reached 19,763 as of today.

Meanwhile, a total of 535 people were found to be infected around the island during the 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of them 148 are from the Colombo District, 111 from Kandy, 64 from Kegalle, and 212 from others parts of the country.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said that 17,217 PCR tests were conducted in the country during this period. (Colombo Gazette)