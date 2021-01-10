Sri Lanka Embassy in US disinfected after Ambassador, staff test positive

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington DC has been disinfected and sanitized after Ambassador Ravinatha Aryasinha and four other employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Embassy said in a statement that normal functions at the Embassy will resume tomorrow (Monday 11 January 2021).

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington DC had remained closed from 4-10 January 2021 after the five employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The rest of the staff, all who have tested negative following PCR, will be at work, while those affected who will complete their quarantine period through this week, will work remotely.

The Embassy premises was disinfected and sanitized last Friday (8 January). (Colombo Gazette)