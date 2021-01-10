Mymed Partners with eChannelling to provide seamless healthcare services

Mymed, one of leading online Pharmacies has joined hands with eChannelling, the largest doctor channeling network in Sri Lanka to provide seamless healthcare services to customers at the touch of their fingertips.

With this joint endeavor, customers can experience user-friendly services by simply uploading the image of the prescription and get the medicines delivered to their door step.

Once the transaction is completed, Mymed will ensure that the medicines are delivered to their homes in utmost safety and quality of products intact.

In order to enhance trust and reliability, prescriptions are verified by qualified pharmacies and the payment can be made online or by cash on delivery as per the customers’ convenience. This unique service has been conceptualized to enhance convenience for patients and their families by offering added benefits on the eChannelling digital healthcare platform. Customers can log on to www.echannelling.com to avail this service.

“We are delighted to partner with eChannelling that is committed to transforming the healthcare industry by empowering hospitals and patients with digital health solutions. This collaboration will ensure seamless convenience for eChannelling customers who otherwise need to visit the pharmacy physically. Further, the fully stocked fulfillment center at Mymed will provide timely delivery of medicines at an affordable price, thereby providing customers with quality products that meets their requirement in terms of price and value,” Jayomi Lokuliyana, CEO of Mymed stated.

Established in 2017, Mymed is a fully fledged online pharmacy Providing medicinal services to Sri Lankans.

Over the years, Mymed has gained the trust and care for its supreme services and continues to expand its customer base.

Being certified by the Sri Lanka Standard Institute as a Covid-19 controlled operation, Mymed ensures the maximum safety of their consumers and takes all the necessary precautions to deliver the medication with maximum safety and care.