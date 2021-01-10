Isolation of Grandpass, Maligawatte and Dematagoda lifted

The isolation of the Grandpass, Maligawatta and Dematagoda Police areas is being lifted.

The Government said that the isolation status enforced in these areas will to be lifted at 5am tomorrow (Monday).

The isolation status enforced in Duwa Watta in Wattala, Wedikanda in Kiribathgoda and the MC Housing Scheme in Negombo will also be lifted tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Gothamipura housing scheme in Borella and 24 Watta, and 78 Watta in Gothamipura will be isolated with immediate effect.

The fear of sub-clusters emerging is preventing the lifting of the isolation status in some areas, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the isolation status will remain in a number of areas, including in parts of Colombo.

He said that the isolation status has been in effect for a long period of time in some areas.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the isolation status cannot be lifted in some areas as sub-clusters are emerging and more infected persons are being detected. (Colombo Gazette)