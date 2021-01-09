UGC defends decision to destroy war monument in Jaffna University

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has defended a decision to destroy a war monument in the Jaffna University.

Chairman of the University Grants Commission, Sampath Amaratunge said that the war monument was a threat to the unity in the country.

He said that the war monument was constructed in 2018 and was modified over the years.

The UGC Chairman said that the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jaffna, Professor Sivakolundu Srisatkunarajah, had decided to remove the monument last night (Friday).

He said that there are over 1000 Sinhalese students in the Jaffna University and several Tamil students from the North studying in universities in the South.

“The most important thing for us is that there is no rift between the students,” he said.

He said the authorities want to ensure that unity continues in the years ahead.

Amaratunge said that what Sri Lanka requires today is not war monuments but peace monuments.

A tense situation arose in Jaffna yesterday as the war monument in the Jaffna University was destroyed by the authorities.

The gates of the Jaffna University had been closed and Police were deployed near the gates as the war monument was completely destroyed.

Jaffna Mayor Vishwalingam Maniwannan was among those who gathered outside the gate with several students. (Colombo Gazette)