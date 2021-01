Several people were injured after a bus toppled into a canal in Polonnaruwa today.

The Police said that 30 people had been injured in the accident this morning.

The bus had been transporting employees of an apparel factory.

It had veered off the road and fell into the canal linked to the Parakrama Samudra tank.

The injured passengers were admitted to hospital.

Investigations into the accident are underway. (Colombo Gazette)