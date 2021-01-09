Selected areas in Giriulla and Poojapitiya isolated

Selected areas in Giriulla and Poojapitiya have been isolated from today.

The Government Information Department said that Mummana Grama Niladhari Division in Pannala and the Weththewa Grama Niladhari Division, both in the Giriulla Police Division, have been isolated from today.

Meanwhile, a number of areas in Koskota in the Poojapitiya Police Division have also been isolated from today.

The selected areas have been isolated after coronavirus infected persons had been detected.

Accordingly, no one can enter or leave the isolated areas. (Colombo Gazette)