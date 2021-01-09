Former Directors of Edirisinghe Trust Investments remanded

The former Directors of Edirisinghe Trust Investments (ETI) Finance Limited, who were arrested yesterday, have been ordered to be remanded.

They were produced before the Colombo Magistrate today (Saturday) who ordered that they be remanded till 12 January.

The suspects, who were arrested and released on bail three days ago, were arrested yesterday (Friday) on the instructions of Attorney General Dappula de Livera.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said Jeevaka, Nalaka, Asanka, and Deepa Edirisinghe were arrested over offences committed as the former Directors of ETI Finance.

They were charged of misappropriation, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and other offences under the Finance and Business ACT.

Jeevaka, Asanka, and Deepa who are Directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers were arrested on Tuesday (05), while Nalaka Edirisinghe surrendered to the CID the following day.

They were later released on bail by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The former Directors were accused of unauthorized acceptance of deposits of Rs. 13.7 billion, misappropriation of funds and money laundering.

A Presidential Commission of Inquiry investigating irregularities concerning ETI Finance found that ETI Investments had not followed the proper procedures in their conduct from its inception. (Colombo Gazette)