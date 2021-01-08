UGC temporarily closed after two employees contract virus

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has been temporarily closed following the detection of two Covid infected persons.

UGC Chairman Professor Sampath Amaratunge told Colombo Gazette that a security personnel of the UGC had tested positive on Wednesday (06).

Following the detection, 50 PCR tests were conducted yesterday on individuals identified as direct contacts of the infected person.

Professor Amaratunge said out of the group, another employee of the UGC had tested positive.

He said as a result another group of employees identified as associates of the second infected person have been subjected to PCR tests today.

Stating that the UGC is awaiting the test results, the UGC Chairman said the Epidemiology Unit of the Colombo Municipal Council is handling the situation, providing necessary advise.

Professor Sampath Amaratunge further said that the University Grants Commission is expected to reopen on Monday (11).

He said arrangements have been made for the staff to work from home, adding that certain key functions of the UGC will be temporarily unavailable as a result. (Colombo Gazette)