Tense situation as war monument in Jaffna University is destroyed

A tense situation arose in Jaffna today as a war monument in the Jaffna University was destroyed by the authorities.

The Jaffna media reported that the gates of the Jaffna University had been closed and Police were deployed near the gates as the war monument was completely destroyed.

Jaffna Mayor Vishwalingam Maniwannan was among those who gathered outside the gate with several students.

A senior Police officer was seen ordering the Mayor and others to vacate the area.

The Mayor however refused to go saying he was standing on the public road. (Colombo Gazette)