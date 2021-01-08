Seven Sri Lankans who arrived from overseas infected

Seven Sri Lankans who arrived from overseas have been found to be infected with the coronavirus.

They were among 532 infected persons detected yesterday after health authorities conducted 15,041 PCR tests.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said four more flights carrying 261 passengers arrived in Sri Lanka this morning.

The Centre said 29 passengers arrived from India, 30 from Qatar, 45 from Japan, and 157 from Australia.

Meanwhile, seven more flights carrying 206 passengers will arrive during the course of the day.

According to the NOCPC, 30 passengers will arrive from the Maldives, 32 from Italy, ten from Bangladesh, five from Malaysia, 35 from South Africa, 75 from the United Arab Emirates, and 19 from Singapore.

All passengers will be transferred to Military-operated quarantine centres after being subjected to PCR tests.

Nearly 5,782 persons are undergoing the mandatory quarantine at 78 Military-run quarantine centres across the country.

Sri Lanka has reported 46, 779 coronavirus patients to date.

Among the patients detected yesterday, the Colombo district reported the highest number of infected persons.

The NOCPC said Colombo reported 226 infected persons, followed by Kandy district with 72, and Gampaha district with 50 infected persons.

Meanwhile, a total of 39,660 patients have been discharged after complete recovery, while 6,897 are under medical care at present.

Sri Lanka has reported 222 Covid- related deaths to date, with 209 of the deaths being reported since the second wave in October. (Colombo Gazette)