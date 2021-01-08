Former Directors of ETI Finance arrested again

The former Directors of ETI Finance have been arrested once again by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The suspects, who were arrested and released on bail two days ago, were arrested today on the instructions of Attorney General Dappula de Livera.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said Jeevaka, Nalaka, Asanka, and Deepa Edirisinghe were arrested under offences committed as the former directors of ETI Finance.

They have been charged of misappropriation, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and other offences under the Finance and Business ACT.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the four suspects have been arrested and brought to the CID, where further investigations are underway.

Jeevaka, Asanka, and Deepa who are Directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers were arrested on Tuesday (05), while Nalaka Edirisinghe surrendered to the CID the following day.

They were later released on bail by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The former Directors were accused of unauthorized acceptance of deposits of Rs. 13.7 billion, misappropriation of funds and money laundering.

The Attorney General had decided to forward indictments against the Directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers for conducting an unauthorized finance business.

A Presidential Commission of Inquiry investigating irregularities concerning ETI Finance found that ETI Investments had not followed the proper procedures in their conduct from its inception. (Colombo Gazette)