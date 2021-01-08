Covid infections rises to over 900 in the Kalmunai area

By Farook Sihan

The number of coronavirus infected persons reported from the Kalmunai Regional Director of Health Services area has increased to 903, officials said.

Kalmunai Regional Director of Health Services Dr. G. Sugunan said that of the 903 people 863 people are linked to the Akkaraipattu coronavirus cluster.

Among the infected persons, 211 are from Kalmunai South, 77 from Pottuvil, 88 from Addalaichenai, 54 from Sainthamaruthu, 36 from Alaiyadivembu, 24 from Irakkamam, and 27 from Sammanthurai.

Another 17 are from Kalmunai North, 15 from Thirukovil, 13 from Nintavur, and 14 each from Karaitivu and Navithanveli.

Meanwhile, a Public Health Inspector (PHI) attached to the Kalmunai North Medical officer of Health (MOH) tested positive for COVID-19. The officer is a resident of Sainthamaruthu.

Meanwhile, the PHI officer in charge of Sainthamaruthu, J. M. Nisthar said a fisherman from Sainthamaruthu has also contracted the virus. (Colombo Gazette)