Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka increases to 225

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka increased to 225 today, the Government Information Department said.

The Government said that three more deaths were reported today.

One victim is a 74-year-old man from Colombo 14. He was transferred to the Rambukkana Hospital from the Colombo National Hospital after testing positive for the virus.

The Government Information Department said the man was later transferred to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda where he died.

The second victim is 72-year-old man from Ratnapura. He died on admission to the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital.

The third victim is an 87-year-old woman from Horana. She died at her home. (Colombo Gazette)