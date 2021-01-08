BOI to be made more proactive, customer-centric

The Board of Investment of Sri Lanka, the Investment Promotion Agency of the Government of Sri Lanka, is to be made more proactive and customer-centric.

Pasan Wanigasekara, who assumed duties as the Director General of the BOI, shared his vision for the BOI, a dynamic and robust outfit that is armed and competent to compete internationally with all other countries that are vying for a share of the global FDI pool.

He emphasised the importance of research based targeted marketing campaigns and canvassed the support of all staff members to make the BOI a more proactive, customer-centric unit that acts with an utmost sense of urgency.

He also vouched to accelerate the transformational initiatives of his predecessor and current Chairman, Sanajaya Mohottala in making the BOI a One Stop Shop for global investors.

Since his last corporate engagement as a Director of a Moody’s subsidiary, Mr. Wanigasekara has been practcing as a Consultant to several Fortune 500 companies and Asia based PE Funds on investment analysis, M&A and operations optimization, while practicing as an Attorney-at-Law.

Wanigasekara holds a BSc from the University of Moratuwa University, Sri Lanka. He is a qualified Chartered Management Account, a Chartered Financial Accountant, a Chartered Marketer, as well as an Attorney-at-Law.