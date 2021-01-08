Autopsy reveals all 11 inmates in Mahara died of gunshot wounds

Autopsy reports have revealed that all eleven inmates who were killed in the Mahara Prison riot in November 2020 had died from gunshot injuries.

The reports were submitted before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today.

Meanwhile, the Court today permitted the burial of the remains of three inmates who were killed in the Mahara Prison riot.

The bodies of the inmates were identified to not have contracted the coronavirus.

The Wattala Magistrate’s Court has granted permission to bury the bodies on the request of relatives of the deceased.

The Court further ordered the bodies to be buried at the expense of the Government.

Among the eleven inmates killed in the Prison riot, eight were found to have contracted COVID-19.

The bodies were cremated on Court orders and the advise of Health Services Director General Dr. Asela Gunawardena.

A riot broke out on 29 November, 2020 at the Mahara prison over fears of the spread of COVID-19.

Prison officials were prompted to use force to contain the situation, following which eleven inmates had died and over 50 inmates and two prison guards sustained injuries. (Colombo Gazette)