Aaraa & Aati launches Exclusive Club for its valued members

Inaugurates new retail outlet in Marine Drive

Aaraa & Aati – Sri Lanka’s homegrown luxury jewellery brand – is launching the ‘A&A Exclusive Club’ for its VIP members in the hope of giving back to its loyal customers. The Exclusive Club launch is set to take place on the 8th of January at Aaraa & Aati’s brand new retail space located at 29B, Marine Drive, Colombo 3.

The retail space is small, trendy and conveniently located in the heart of Colombo. All consultations will be high-end and appointment-based – where the customer can walk in after booking an appointment via the website or hotline – and soon enough, Aaraa & Aati transforms dreams into reality. What’s truly amazing is that the customer is part of the entire process – right from discussing jewellery and design ideas to bringing the custom masterpieces to life.

Aaraa & Aati holds years of professional experience in exporting world-class, ethically-sourced gemstones to the West, and is dedicated to offering impeccably-tailored wedding and engagement rings that are a true epitome of elegance. With the goal of delivering bespoke luxury experiences for its clientele, Aaraa & Aati’s Exclusive Club is an amalgamation of personalised experiences, rewards, loyalty programmes, exclusive events, and much more!

“Our primary goal is to connect people over jewels that they want and love together. The A&A Exclusive Club helps create that exclusive environment where friendships can be made, and ideas and interests can be shared. It is the perfect platform where a sense of community, connection and collaboration can be established through networking opportunities and social events. Our customers have played a significant role in our journey thus far and this initiative is our humble way of honouring their loyalty!” comments Fahmy Rahman, Co-Director at Aaraa & Aati.

He further adds: “At Aaraa & Aati, we offer our customers the enthralling experience of crafting their own tantalising jewellery through our years of industrial know-how and professional acumen. Our specialisation lies in all kinds of sapphires which we intricately tailor for those who wish to treasure their life changing moments. Our exquisite collection of gemstones also reflects our attention to detail and commitment to international quality standards.”

Aaraa & Aati, like many other businesses, had to adjust and adapt to the new normal that was set in motion by the pandemic. Although the management was put to the test, the company saw this as an opportunity to reflect on the way forward and, with perseverance and divine intervention, managed to weather the storm. During this period, all customers were encouraged to use online communication channels to discuss jewellery ideas, and Aaraa & Aati successfully managed to serve its customers in the comfort of their own homes.

Furthermore, the ‘Surf Collection’ – Aaraa & Aati’s value-for-money collection that was conceptualised during the pandemic – was listed in Daraz.lk, making it possible for the company to keep its audience engaged and also helping them to keep celebrating their special moments at home even if they were under a lockdown.

Aaraa & Aati has slowly ventured to serve its customers in Singapore. The plan for this year is to really take the luxury customer experience to new heights. Aaraa & Aati seeks to set the benchmark in the jewellery industry while serving its wonderful clients in Colombo and Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.aaraa-aati.com or contact us on 0770218384.