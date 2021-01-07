Trump concedes and assures orderly transition on January 20

United States President Donald Trump has conceded defeat today and said there will be orderly transition on January 20, when President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th US President.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement issued by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!” Trump added.

Trump’s statement came minutes after the US Congress certified Biden securing the requisite Electoral College votes. While today’s exercise was supposed to be a mere formality as Biden had secured more than 270 Electoral College votes – required to clinch the presidency – the session was keenly watched because of Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the November 2020 election result and blocking a peaceful transfer of power.

Today’s Congress session was marred by pro-Trump rioters storming the US Capitol building which forced the joint session of the Congress to be adjourned for a brief period.

Leaders from around the world condemned the storming of the US Capitol building, expressing shock at the chaos unfolding in a country they once relied upon for global leadership.

Biden, 78, and California Senator Kamala Harris, 56, are scheduled to be sworn in as the President and Vice President of the country on January 20. The inauguration is expected to be a low-key affair amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Money Control)