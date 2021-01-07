Travel restrictions imposed in part of Mannar

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Travel restrictions have been imposed on Erukkalampiddy in Mannar following the detection of Covid patients.

A Police Constable involved in Covid-related duties in Mannar told Colombo Gazette that five members of the same family had tested positive for COVID-19.

One male family member who had returned from Puttalam had first tested positive yesterday, following which 4 other members of the family, including children were detected to have contracted the virus.

He said that another family is also reported to have attended a wedding in Darga Town in Aluthgama recently.

As a result, health authorities and the Police have imposed travel restrictions on Erukkalampiddy in Mannar.

The Police Constable said among the five members from the same family who had tested positive, four males have been admitted to the Kopai treatment facility in Jaffna, while one woman has been admitted to the Kalpitiya treatment facility.

Meanwhile, 172 area residents have been home quarantined and health authorities had conducted nearly 300 PCR and antigen tests on them yesterday.

The Police Constable attached to the Mannar Police said the results of the test are due today, following which a decision will be taken on whether or not to ease travel restrictions to the area. (Colombo Gazette)