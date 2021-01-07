Suspect arrested and remanded for giving Police fake news

A 40-year-old man from Dehiwala has been remanded for misleading the Police by providing false information via the Police emergency hotline 119.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the suspect was remanded till 18 January after being produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

He is reported to have provided fake news in connection to an incident in Kandy via the Police emergency hotline on Tuesday (05).

DIG Ajith Rohana said investigations had revealed that the man had intentionally misled the Police.

The suspect is a resident of Caldera Gardens in Dehiwala and is said to have returned to Sri Lanka after being employed in the US and Iran for a long period of time.

The Police Spokesman warned the public to refrain from misusing the Police emergency hotline 119, which has been established to assist the public in times of emergency situations, such as accidents, crimes, and disasters. (Colombo Gazette)