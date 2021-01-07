Repatriation flights to be increased next week

Repatriation flights will be increased next week, the Government said today.

Minister Namal Rajapaksa tweeted saying that Government quarantine centres will be provided for all those returning to Sri Lanka.

He also said that paid quarantine will not be mandatory for the returnees.

Meanwhile, the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said 231 passengers arrived in Sri Lanka on two special repatriation flights today.

The Centre said 30 passengers arrived from Qatar, while 201 arrived from Cyprus.

Another five flights carrying 183 passengers are due to arrive in Sri Lanka during the course of the day.

The NOCPC said 48 passengers will arrive from Oman, 50 from the Maldives, 10 from Turkey, five from Pakistan, and 70 from the United Arab Emirates.

All passengers will be subjected to PCR tests and will be transferred to Military-operated quarantine centres to undergo the mandatory quarantine process.

The Centre said 4,912 persons are undergoing quarantine at 76 Military-run quarantine centres across the country at present.

A total of 46,248 Covid cases have been reported in Sri Lanka to date, with 39,023 recoveries.

Nearly 7,006 patients are currently under medical care at various Covid treatment facilities.

Sri Lanka has reported 219 deaths due to the coronavirus, with 206 deaths being reported during the second wave of the virus since October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)