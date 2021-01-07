More Ukrainian tourists arrive in Sri Lanka

Another group of Ukrainian tourists arrived at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Airport in Mattala today.

The group consisting of 183 tourists is the fifth batch to arrive from Ukraine.

The first group of 185 Ukrainian tourists arrived on 28 December, 2020, followed by the second batch consisting of 204 tourists on 29 December, 2020.

The third batch of 173 tourists arrived on Saturday (02), while the fourth group of 97 tourists arrived on Monday (04).

Six tourists from Ukraine from among the first group to arrive in Sri Lanka have so far tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Ministry was forced to temporarily suspended the tours organized to Sigiriya and Polonnaruwa for a group of Ukrainian tourists on Monday (04).

The Central Cultural Fund said the tours were suspended after issues arose following a recent tour of the Ukrainians to the Yala National Park.

Drivers of safari jeeps had allegedly raised concerns after they had been placed in quarantine for two-weeks after accompanying the Ukrainian tourists on the safari. (Colombo Gazette)