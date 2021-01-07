MAS says several of its employees have been infected

MAS Holdings says a number of its employees have been infected with the coronavirus.

Issuing a statement today, MAS Holdings said that as the number of COVID-19 infections increase across the island, the management of MAS is paying close attention to its manufacturing facilities that have detected a number of employees with the virus.

Each of these facilities are working closely with their regional Medical Officers and Health and Public Health Inspectors to monitor the situation at the plants and in their respective communities.

MAS said that stringent preventative measures recommended by the authorities have been adhered to as an ongoing policy.

“Unless otherwise directed by the respective PHI, infected employees and any other infected family members are being admitted to the MAS COVID-19 Care Centre in Giriulla, managed by the Ministry of Health,” MAS Holdings said.

MAS said that based on contact tracing and testing that was conducted at Linea Aqua in Hanwella, 154 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the 31st of December 2020.

Following the advice of local authorities, the facility was closed from the 1st to the 6th of January 2021 as a precautionary measure and re-opened with a limited number of employees on-site. Continuous contact tracing and follow up testing will take place along with sanitizing the facility as an ongoing preventative measure.

The Unichela plant in Panadura re-commenced operations on 28th December after a brief closure, adhering to the re-opening procedure advised by the health authorities.

During the past week, 35 more employees have been detected with the virus, bringing the total infected at the plant to 120, of which 60 employees have since recovered and discharged from their respective care centres.

At Thurulie in Thulhiriya, as a result of ongoing random testing, 123 employees have tested positive as at date and over 900 close contacts of the infected employees have been placed in self-quarantine.

The plant has ceased operations for the shift that was impacted between the 23rd of December and 4th of January. However, the plant continues to operate with those employees who are cleared to come into work by the authorities and the management.

Ongoing testing is being conducted to identify any further infections and the mandated preventive measures are being adhered to diligently. All employees affected were transferred to the MAS Care Centre in Giriulla and as at date, 7 individuals have been discharged.

At Countourline in Pallakelle 49 of its associates have tested positive during testing conducted last week, resulting in the closure of the plant on the 4th of January. All these individuals have been transferred to the Care Centre.

Health and Safety protocols have been strictly adhered to at all times at the plant, which has enabled the staff members to clearly identify those who had contracted the virus. All contacts have been asked to self-quarantine and the plant continues to operate based on the directives of the government and local health authorities. MAS has also taken measures to take care of our associates and provide them with the necessary facilities during this time in quarantine.

Further testing is ongoing based on the analysis and recommendations of the PHI, MOH and the Epidemiology Unit.

In addition to the above, MAS said several of its other facilities in Sri Lanka have recorded a handful of cases amongst their associates and continue following protocols to contact trace, test and isolate where required.

“At all times and at all our facilities, the health and care of our associates is our primary concern,” MAS said.

MAS is actively cooperating with the local health authorities, while conforming to their recommendations and assists in providing any required information in a transparent manner. (Colombo Gazette)