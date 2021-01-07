Heated exchange in Parliament on Udayanga using Temple Trees address

A heated exchange ensued in Parliament today on former Ambassador Udayanga Weeratunga using Temple Trees as his address.

The Opposition questioned the right of Weeratunga to use Temple Trees as his residence.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Chaminda Wijesiri said that Weeratunga has given his address as number 3, Temple Trees.

Wijesiri asked the Foreign Minister is other diplomats can also use Temple Trees as their residence.

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena refused to respond to the question as the listed question was about Sri Lanka’s envoy to the US, Ravinatha Aryasinha and not about Weeratunga.

Wijesiri however said that it was now clear that the country’s resources are being misused and given to friends and families of the Government.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarian Hesha Withanage said that no one has a right to use the Prime Minister’s Official Residence as their residence.

Dinesh Gunawardena responded saying that Temple Trees is open to anyone.

He also rebuked the opposition for raising such questions in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)