Government to continue with forced cremations

The Government is to continue with the cremation of the remains of coronavirus victims despite a group of experts backing both burial and cremation.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi told Parliament today that a sub- committee to the expert committee, which was appointed to deliberate burials, has recommended that the bodies of Covid victims should be cremated.

The Health Minister said that the decision to cremate remains of Covid victims in Sri Lanka will not be withdrawn on religious, political or any other grounds.

Responding to a question raised by MP Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam, Minister Wanniarchchi said the sub- committee consists of Virologists, Judicial Medical Officers, Microbiologists, Epidemiologists, and General Physicians.

The sub- committee of the Expert committee, which was appointed to deliberate the burial of remains of Covid victims, had handed over its report to State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle.

Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said the report has now been forwarded to the main expert committee for consideration.

She further said that the expert committee will announce its final decision after studying the report submitted by the sub- committee. (Colombo Gazette)