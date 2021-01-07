England team all clear after being retested for Covid-19

England’s touring party in Sri Lanka have passed coronavirus tests having been retested after all-rounder Moeen Ali’s positive result on Monday.

All of the players and staff had a lateral flow test and PCR at England’s base in Hambantota. England can start restricted training on Wednesday, and the touring party must undergo a third test on Thursday. Moeen tested positive on arrival in Sri Lanka and is isolating for 10 days at the team hotel in Hambantota. The original accommodation he was due to go to in Galle had building work on-site and the alternative option was not up to standard as per the protocols. He returned on Tuesday evening and is now staying in a separate wing away from the England team.

Fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes was deemed as a possible close contact, having shared a car to the airport with Moeen in the UK. He tested negative but will continue to isolate in his room.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport has learned Sri Lanka, who lost the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Tuesday, will not face a 10-day quarantine period upon their return to the country.

They will fly back on a chartered flight and, as they are transferring from one bio-secure bubble to another, a quarantine period has been deemed unnecessary.

They are expected to have PCR tests before being cleared to play in the two-Test series that starts in Galle on 14 January. (Courtesy BBC)