A package containing 18,000 ecstasy pills has been seized at the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo.

Customs Spokesman Sunil Jayarathne said the stock of narcotics has been valued at Rs. 135 million.

The pills were detected by the Customs during an inspection at the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo.

Jayarathne further said the narcotics had been couriered to Sri Lanka from Belgium. (Colombo Gazette)