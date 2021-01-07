Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka rises to 222

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka rose to 222 this evening.

The Government Information Department said that three new deaths had been confirmed today.

The latest victims have been identified as a 53-year-old man from Meethirigala. He died while undergoing treatment at the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital.

The second victim was identified as a 62-year-old male from Beruwala. He died at the IDH Hospital in Angoda.

The third victim is an 89-year-old man from Colombo 14. He died at his residence. (Colombo Gazette)