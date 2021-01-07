Companies which failed to pay due levies to be exposed

The Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) has decided to publicize all the institutions which have failed to pay the due levy.

A decision was taken during a meeting held yesterday to publicize the institutions by submitting a list of names to the media.

Chairman of the Committee Prof. Tissa Vitharana had instructed the Inland Revenue Department to submit to the Committee a list of institutions that have failed to pay the due levy within two months.

The Auditor General W.P.C. Wickramaratne addressing the Committee stated that steps should be taken to recover the due levy as soon as possible, in order to increase the Government revenue.

The Committee on Public Accounts also discussed the need for the Ministries of Justice and Finance to work together in order to expedite the settlement of a number of Inland Revenue cases pending in the courts.

Commissioner General of Inland Revenue ​Mr. H.M.W.C. Bandara raised the need to amend the law pertaining to tax deficit expeditiously.

Accordingly, COPA Chairman Prof. Tissa Vitharana directed the Department of Inland Revenue to submit the relevant proposals with immediate effect.

The special audit report on the taxes and penalties in default to be recovered from tax payers were also discussed at the COPA meeting yesterday.

State Minister Hon. Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Members of Parliament Tissa Attanayake, Niroshan Perera, Ashok Abeysinghe, Kader Masthan, Dr. (Dr.) Upul Galappaththi, B.Y.G. Ratnasekera, Weerasumana Weerasinghe, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya along with other officials participated in the discussion. (Colombo Gazette)