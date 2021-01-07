Ceylon Speechie Founder recognized as Young Professional of the Year 2020

Kruthagna Nadini Perera, Founding Director and Lead Speech Pathologist of Ceylon Speech Pathology Services (Pvt) Ltd was recently recognized as the Young Professional of the Year 2020 by Women in Management (WIM) and the Youth Ministry. The award ceremony held by WIM and the National Youth Services Council highlighted and recognized 24 exceptional young leaders in the country under the age of 30.

A graduate of the Faculty of Medicine, University of Kelaniya, Nadini Perera is the Founding Director of Ceylon Speechie; a brand that provides medical, rehabilitative, and educational services in Speech Therapy and other related services to locals and the Sri Lankan diaspora through online services. She is a visiting Consultant Speech Pathologist at Asiri Central Hospital, Healthy Life Clinic and Children’s Discovery House, Colombo. She also serves as the National Representative for Asia Pacific Regional Network on Early Childhood (ARNEC). In the past years, her work has extensively been in Early Intervention practice for children having speech and communication delays and with the geriatric population for elderly needing intervention to be productive and functional following disabilities.

The award ceremony was graced by Namal Rajapakse, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Sulochana Segera, Founder of Women in Management, Members of the Parliament, diplomats and professionals in the public and private sector.