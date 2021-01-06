Two more coronavirus related deaths reported in Sri Lanka

Two more coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka today.

The Government said that the two deaths were reported in Dehiwala and Alawwa.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Sri Lanka has now risen to 219.

Of the latest victims, one victim is a 60-year-old man from Dehiwala. He died at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, also known as the IDH hospital in Angoda.

The victim had been transferred to the IDH hospital from the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The second victim is a 78-year-old woman from Alawwa. She died at the Narammala District Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)