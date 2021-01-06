Sri Lanka formally requests Indian assistance to obtain Covid vaccine

Sri Lanka has formally requested Indian assistance to obtain the Covid vaccine.

Visiting Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that the request was conveyed to him during his meetings in Colombo today.

He said that he will be taking the request back to India to be submitted to the Indian leadership.

“We are now looking at post-Covid cooperation and i carry back with me Sri Lanka’s interest in accessing vaccines from India,” he said.

Speaking at a joint media briefing with Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, the Indian External Affairs Minister said that India sees international cooperation in the (Indian Ocean) region as its duty.

He said that the coronavirus pandemic has not dented the bilateral relationship between both countries.

Jaishankar said that both countries continued to maintain high-level contacts last year.

The visiting Indian External Affairs Minister also spoke on the need to ensure Tamil aspirations are addressed within a united Sri Lanka.

He also emphasised on the importance of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)